Exception taken to Governor meeting Maharashtra counterpart on border row

November 28, 2022 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The former Minister and Congress in-charge for Maharashtra H.K. Patil has taken exception to the Governor holding talks with his Maharashtra counterpart on the inter-State border issue.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday, Mr. Patil said that Governor Thawarchand Gehlot committed a mistake by speaking to his counterpart on the border issue. He was referring to the recent meeting of both the Governors in Maharashtra and discussion on the border issue.

Mr. Patil asked the State government to clarify on who had authorised the Governor to discuss the issue and that it should also answer why it sent the Governor in the first place.

He said that Karnataka and Maharashtra were States and not independent countries where their heads hold talks.

Referring to the recent remarks of leaders from Maharashtra, Mr. Patil said that on the issue of the border row, Karnataka’s stand is clear that either status quo should be maintained or the Mahajan Commission report be implemented in toto. Any decision on the border issue should be taken in consultation with the people of the state, he said.

Emphasising on the need for serious efforts to handle the border row, Mr. Patil urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to create a department to deal with the matter and allot the portfolio to a Minister.