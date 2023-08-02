Exception taken to Araga Jnanendra’s comments on Kharge and Khandre

August 02, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Taking serious exception to BJP leader and former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra’s sarcastic comments on All India Congress Committee (AICC) president M. Mallikarjun Kharge’s skin colour and Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre’s poor knowledge about forest and trees, general secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Sharankumar Modi has said that the comments demonstrated Mr. Jnanendra’s state of mind and his intellectual bankruptcy.

In a media note released here on Wednesday, Mr. Modi condemned the comments and demanded that the BJP central leadership expel Mr. Jnanendra from the party. He said that it should give training to all its party leaders on how to respect democracy.

“I strongly condemn the derogative comments made by Mr. Jnanendra on AICC president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mr. Kharge and the Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Mr. Khandre. Passing such light comments on Mr. Kharge, a veteran political leader who stands among the frontline leaders of the country, shows Mr. Jnanendra’s imprudence and immaturity,” he said.

In a protest meeting held at Thirthahlli in Shivamogga district on Tuesday opposing Mr. Khandre’s statement over the Kasturirangan Committee report, Mr. Jnanendra commented on Mr. Kharge’s dark skin and Mr. Khandre’s knowledge of forest and trees.

“It is our plight that those who become Forest Ministers [referring to Mr. Khandre] are from that region [North Karnataka]. They know nothing about trees and plants. People there turn black, with sunburn. You will understand this if you see Mr. Kharge. He is protected to some extent because of the little bit of hair that covers his skull. Such people don’t know about life in Malnad,” Mr. Jnanendra said, during the protest. The video clip of his speech has gone viral.