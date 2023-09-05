HamberMenu
‘Excellence is achieved only through consistent efforts’

September 05, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Commissioner of Police S.N. Sidramappa giving away an award to a winner of various competitions at Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police S.N. Sidramappa giving away an award to a winner of various competitions at Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Commissioner of Police S.N. Sidramappa gave away awards to winners of various competitions at the KLS Raja Lakhamagouda Law College in Belagavi on Tuesday.

He was participating in the Pratibha Puraskar award ceremony and valedictory of gymkhana activities for the year.

“Excellence doesn’t happen by accident. But one has to put in consistent efforts. Hard work is the only key to success. You should be persistent and never lose determination. Obstacles are common in everyone’s journey. If you believe in yourself, you can achieve anything,” he said.

He asked young lawyers to uphold the Constitutional values of equality and freedom of expression and fight for the rights of the common man.

Deputy Commissioner of Police P.V. Sneha felt that though knowledge and information are important, it is right attitude that guarantees success. There is immense competition in every field. Success is achieved only when one runs the race with the right knowledge and attitude and works hard, she said.

Advocate and member of the governing council R.S. Mutalik said that law is a noble profession. Getting justice for clients is important for advocates. The sky is the limit for aspiring lawyers. Young lawyers can learn not only from seniors but also from watching counsel argue in court and conducting cross examination, he said.

Student Rakshata Tungal was given a 24 carat gold medal for securing the highest marks in the subject, Constitution of India, at the university level. The medal is sponsored by K.K. Venugopal, former Attorney General of India, in the memory of his father and Constitutional lawyer M.K. Nambiar.

The guests gave away prizes to university rank holders and winners of endowment prizes, Moot Court, debates and cultural competitions, university blues and annual sports events.

Principal A.H. Hawaldar, Assistant Professor P.A. Yajurvedi, faculty members, staff and students were present.

