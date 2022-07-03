Excel in your chosen field and make your parents proud, students told

Minister for Urban Development and Davangere district in-charge Byrati Basavaraj has urged students to choose a career of their choice and make their parents proud by excelling in their chosen field.

He was speaking after inaugurating The Hindu EducationPlus Career Counselling Session and releasing a career handbook brought out by The Hindu EducationPlus at Bapuji B-School in Davangere on Sunday.

The Minister urged students to be passionate about the path they choose and study hard and acquire skills to achieve success in their chosen field.

He said that it is important to identify one’s interest and capabilities and make an informed choice. Referring to his own example of pursuing his interest in politics, he said that it is essential that students pursue their passion.

Referring to the Vidyanidhi Scheme announced by the Chief Minister and also the other government schemes aimed at helping students, the Minister said that the State government is committed to ensuring the welfare of students and it has introduced various skill development programmes for them.

‘Think for yourself’

Superintendent of Police of Davangere C.B. Ryshyanth asked students to come out of the misconceptions pertaining to various career choices and make an informed choice.

He said that students are fortunate that The Hindu is offering them career counselling free. “There are innumerable options for students to choose from. So think for yourself, do your homework and also take the advice of your parents,” he told them.

Referring to the changes that have taken place in different career paths, he said that every field is good and it all depends on how one is passionate about his career.

‘Like boarding a bus’

“You don’t board a bus without knowing your destination. You know where you want to go before boarding a bus. Choosing a career is like boarding a bus, you know what you want to become. So, plan accordingly and be responsible for your choice,” Deputy Commissioner of Davangere Mahanthesh Bilagi said.

He thanked The Hindu for the initiative and said that he and many Civil Services toppers owed a lot to The Hindu for their success. Quoting from William James, he said that the greatest discovery is that one could change one’s life by changing one’s attitude.

Career counsellor from CIGMA Fatha Khan emphasised the need for picking up skills. “What you feed your brain will certainly help you in your career,” he said.

Giving his own example, he said that a personal tragedy helped him find his passion and asked students to identify their passion. He gave a bird’s eye view of the various career options.

Tips to face NEET

B.S. Prasad, Principal and Dean of SS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre, Davangere, enlightened students on who should choose the medical profession and gave tips to them on facing NEET. He advised students not to go after money but serve with passion. “Money will come automatically to you,” he told them.

India has not reached a stage yet where students unlike in foreign countries are financially independent to make a career choice. Make an informed choice but take the advice of your parents, he told them. He also asked them to dream like the former President late Abdul Kalam famously said and work towards making their dream come true.

R. Ranganath, KEA Nodal Officer and Principal of Government PU College, Kumbalur, sensitised students on the do’s and don’ts while appearing for CET counselling. Explaining the process of seat selection, he asked them to do their homework before appearing for counselling.

Principal and Director of Jain Institute of Technology, Davangere, Ganesh D.B. emphasised on the need to identify one’s capabilities and interest before choosing a career. Throwing light on the scope for engineering graduates in the days to come, he said that after COVID-19, several new avenues have opened up for the youth and they should explore them.

During the interaction, students and their parents got their doubts cleared from the panellists. They posed questions pertaining to CET process, scope for various courses, emerging courses and career opportunities.