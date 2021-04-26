Exams postponed

Rani Channamma University has postponed all its examinations scheduled in the months of April and May, in the wake of the State-wide curfew. A revised timetable will be announced soon, Registrar (Evaluation) S.M. Hurakadli has said in a release.

Visvesvaraya Technological University, is however, yet to decide. It had scheduled examinations of several semesters on Monday and also for the rest of the week. “We are waiting for guidelines from the State government,” said Registrar A.S. Deshpande.

“Most of our examinations are over. Only a few papers are left. We will take a decision as soon as we receive guidelines from the Higher Education Department,” he said.

Some ABVP activists staged a protest in front of the university campus demanding postponement of examinations. Nitin Patil, a student from Chikkodi, complained that it was difficult to attend the exams in the absence of public transport facilities.