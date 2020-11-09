Exams mandatory for intermediate semester students: KSLU

The Karnataka State Law University (KSLU) has clarified that all law students of intermediate semesters in affiliated colleges of the university would have to appear for their examinations compulsorily as per guidelines of the Bar Council of India.

For admission only

In a press release issued here, Registrar (Evaluation) of KSLU G.B. Patil has clarified that the promotion of students to next semester was only for the sake of admission and the students would have to invariably appear for their examinations of intermediate semesters after the reopening of colleges.

The Registrar has said that there was a misunderstanding among the intermediate semester law students that there would be no examination.

Referring to the press release issued by Bar Council of India on June 9, October 5, and November 1, he said that KSLU had already sent a circular to all the affiliated colleges. “All intermediate semester students of various law courses who have been promoted to the next class are required to write intermediate examinations compulsorily as per the Bar Council,” he said.

The intermediate semester examination will be scheduled after reopening of the colleges by keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, he has clarified.