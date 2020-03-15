Examinations for high school students to be deferred

The Department of Primary and Secondary Education on Sunday instructed schools to defer examinations for students of classes seven, eight, and nine across the State until March 31. This will be applicable to schools across boards. The government had initially announced that schools could conduct examinations for these classes, but not classes.

The department said that this was a precautionary measure to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. So far seven persons have tested positive for the virus, including the 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who died on March 12. “The revised dates will be scheduled after taking stock of the situation,” said the department in an order.

While welcoming the decision to defer the examination in the interest of the safety of students, some school managements, however, said it may not be feasible to conduct the examination after March 31 as the teachers and staff would be busy conducting SSLC examination.

The department has once again reiterated that the SSLC and the II PU examination will take place as per the schedule.

Last week, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar had announced that summer vacation would begin for students of Class 1 to 6, and that they would be graded on their earlier assessments.