Examination for class 7 on the cards

The State government is determined to conduct class seven examination for students from this academic year, but it will not be a public exam.

Speaking on the sidelines of a programme on Friday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said the examination will bring a “smile on the faces of parents and students”. No student will be detained based on its results.

Sources in the department said in all probability, a common paper will be set for the students. Unlike the SSLC exam, however, teachers of the same school are likely to evaluate the answer scripts.“Modalities have yet to be finalised. Details of how the exam will be conducted will be announced shortly,” said officials.

Students and parents have been anxiously waiting for an announcement as there are less than three months for the year-end exam. In fact, State board schools had started preparing for the routine year-end exam as the government had not issued any official orders. The move to conduct a public examination was criticised by the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights. The commission had issued a notice to the department over the proposal and had stated that it was against the mandate of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009, and other constitutional provisions. The commission had batted for a regular exam to be conducted in the classroom by the subject teacher in a child-friendly environment.

Following this notice and deliberation with the commission, the Department of Public Instruction tweaked their plans and mooted for a common examination for class seven students.

Tipu in textbooks: ‘Decision after consultation with CM’

Mr. Suresh Kumar said the decision on whether contents pertaining to Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan will be dropped, retained or modified would be taken in consultation with the Chief Minister.

The committee formed by the government in a strongly-worded report stated that lessons pertaining to Tipu should not be modified and students should continue to study the lessons. The committee was formed after BJP MLA for Madikeri Appachu Ranjan urged the government to do away with all content on Tipu.