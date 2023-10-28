ADVERTISEMENT

Exam: Three taken into custody

October 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a candidate writing the examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to fill vacancies in boards and corporations, were taken into custody by the police here on Saturday. They also recovered a device that the candidate is suspected to having used. The two-day examination started on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela told presspersons that the three were being questioned.

On receipt of information, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha took the candidate and two other persons, who were outside the centre, into custody and they were being interrogated, Dr. Susheela said.

The KEA is conducting the test at six centres across the district. The alleged use of the device by the candidate was discovered during the first session of the examination.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US