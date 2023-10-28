HamberMenu
Exam: Three taken into custody

October 28, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Three persons, including a candidate writing the examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to fill vacancies in boards and corporations, were taken into custody by the police here on Saturday. They also recovered a device that the candidate is suspected to having used. The two-day examination started on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner B. Susheela told presspersons that the three were being questioned.

On receipt of information, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha took the candidate and two other persons, who were outside the centre, into custody and they were being interrogated, Dr. Susheela said.

The KEA is conducting the test at six centres across the district. The alleged use of the device by the candidate was discovered during the first session of the examination.

