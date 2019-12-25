‘Exam Pe Charcha’on January 16

To tackle exam fear psychosis among students, an “Exam Pe Charcha” would be held on January 16, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar has said. Speaking at a meeting of officials here, Mr. Kumar said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would speak to children asking them to gear up for the exams and also help tackle exam fear.

Teachers and Block Education Officers should select students from every district to participate in this programme. Those selected would get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister in New Delhi on January 16, he added. This apart, arrangements should be made in the respective schools to watch the “Exam Pe Charcha” programme live. This programme will be telecast in regional languages also and all the students should benefit from this programme, the Minister said.

Oath-taking

Mr. Suresh Kumar said that Alappuzha district in Kerala has set a new trend wherein parents are being administered oath not to watch television or remain glued to their cell phones after school hours during examinations. This oath-taking should be held in the State too, he said.