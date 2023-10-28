Exam malpractice: Nine taken into custody

October 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The police have taken nine persons into custody and registered five cases in connection with malpractices committed in the the examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to fill vacancies in boards and corporations, which began on Saturday.

The candidates were writing the examination using Bluetooth, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said in a release.

She said cases were registered cases based on complaints lodged by the deputy chiefs of the examination centres of New Kannada PU College; Saba PU College; Government Girls PU College; LKET Girls PU College, and Mahatma Gandhi PU College in Yadgir.

A team of police officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surpur sub-division, Javed Inamdar, took the persons from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts into custody, Ms. Sangeetha said.

