HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Exam malpractice: Nine taken into custody

October 28, 2023 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

The police have taken nine persons into custody and registered five cases in connection with malpractices committed in the the examination conducted by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to fill vacancies in boards and corporations, which began on Saturday.

The candidates were writing the examination using Bluetooth, Superintendent of Police G. Sangeetha said in a release.

She said cases were registered cases based on complaints lodged by the deputy chiefs of the examination centres of New Kannada PU College; Saba PU College; Government Girls PU College; LKET Girls PU College, and Mahatma Gandhi PU College in Yadgir.

A team of police officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Surpur sub-division, Javed Inamdar, took the persons from Kalaburagi and Vijayapura districts into custody, Ms. Sangeetha said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.