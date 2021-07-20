Exam held at 150 centres in Shivamogga

The SSLC examination was conducted in 150 centres of Shivamogga district with measures to check COVID-19 on Monday. The students, particularly in rural areas, were dependant on private vehicles. The attendance for Mathematics and Science papers was 98.9%, while for Social Science, 99% were present.

Of the 24,004, who had taken Mathematics, 23,762 attended and 87 remained absent. In the case of Science, 76 were absent, while 23,536 of the total 23,774 appeared. Among 23,097 students, who had taken the Social Science paper, 22,879 attended and 66 were absent.

Due to health reasons, six students took the exam in special rooms and two, who had tested positive, wrote the exam at COVID-19 Care Centres, said N.M. Ramesh, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, via a press release.

In Chikkamagaluru district, the exam was conducted in 88 centres. Of 14,097 students, 13,574 attended and 524 did not show. The Education Department had 3,123 staff working. Seven students appeared at CCCs and one with symptoms was made to answer the papers in a special room.

The students and staff were subjected to screening at the entrances. The seating arrangement in rooms was made to ensure physical distance. Senior officers visited the centres and reviewed safety measures.

The district administration had requested KSRTC to run buses considering the students’ requirements. However, in parts of Koppa, Sringeri and N.R. Pura, where KSRTC had no services, the students faced difficulty. The teachers had requested parents to drop and pick them up.