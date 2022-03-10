Exam for posts of assistant professors

Shivamogga district administration has made all preparations for the smooth conduct of competitive examination for recruitment for the posts of assistant professors to be held between March 12 and 16.

Additional DC Nagendra F. Honnalli, on Thursday, informed the media that the examination would be held at nine centres in the city. An observer would be appointed to each centre. A three-member committee had been constituted to distribute question papers to the centres.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayana conducted a video conference with Deputy Commissioners on the preparations for the examinations on Thursday. Selvamani, Deputy Commissioner, informed the Minister that the administration had made all necessary arrangements for the examination.