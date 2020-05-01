Karnataka

Ex-ZP member shot

A former member of the Belagavi zilla panchayat was shot dead in Rajapur village on Friday, apparently over a property dispute between relatives.

The body of Chintamani Ramappa Meti, 55, was found in his field. Police suspect that long standing enmity between members of the Meti family over inheritance of farm land is the reason behind this. The area of the disputed land was very small and its estimated value was far less than the total holdings of the families, police said.

A licensed gun was used for the purpose. There were two bullet wounds on the body, police said.

The two branches of the Meti family have fought in the past too on the issue. The quarrel had resurfaced on Thursday. It must have reached a tipping point. We are yet to pinpoint the accused, an investigator said.

A case has been registered in the Ghataprabha police station.

