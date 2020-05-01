Ex-ZP member shot

A former member of the Belagavi zilla panchayat was shot dead in Rajapur village on Friday, apparently over a property dispute between relatives.
The body of Chintamani Ramappa Meti, 55, was found in his field. Police suspect that long standing enmity between members of the Meti family over inheritance of farm land is the reason behind this. The area of the disputed land was very small and its estimated value was far less than the total holdings of the families, police said.
A licensed gun was used for the purpose. There were two bullet wounds on the body, police said.
The two branches of the Meti family have fought in the past too on the issue. The quarrel had resurfaced on Thursday. It must have reached a tipping point. We are yet to pinpoint the accused, an investigator said.
A case has been registered in the Ghataprabha police station.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.