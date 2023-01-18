ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-VCs Forum to discuss prospects of foreign varsities operating in India

January 18, 2023 06:28 pm | Updated 06:28 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

MYSURU

The Forum of former Vice-Chancellors of Karnataka has welcomed the idea of allowing foreign universities to operate in India.

In a statement here, president of the Forum K.S. Rangappa said it discussed the subject at its recent executive committee meeting.

The Forum welcomes the idea “as it will provide an opportunity to the intellectual young minds, who cannot afford their higher education abroad” as well as providing a “platform for faculty exchange and upgradation”.

Meanwhile, he said there were some concerns from our own universities with regard to letting in foreign universities. Hence, to discuss and debate on the matter, the Forum in collaboration with University of Mysore will be holding a one-day workshop on “Prospects of Foreign Universities Operating in India” in February.

All the incumbent Vice Chancellors of State Universities, former Vice-Chancellors and members of the Forum are expected to participate in the event..

Meanwhile, Prof Rangappa said the Forum does not support the idea of levying GST on universities as reported in a section of the media.

He argued that education was not defined in the Central Goods and Services Tax Act. But, as per the apex court in the ‘Lok Shikshana Trust vs CIT’ case, education is the “process of training and developing knowledge, skill and character of students”, he said.

Hence, ‘education is seen more as a social activity than a business”, Prof Rangappa said while adding that the Forum strongly opposed levying of GST or taxing universities across the State.

