Ex-servicemen’s organisation seeks extension of Yudh Samman Yojana grants to jawans

The Mysuru-based Vekare Ex-Servicemen Trust (VKET) has urged the Defence Minister to consider including jawans also under the proposal for granting financial benefits under the Yudh Samman Yojana for Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCO) and Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECO) war veterans who had fought the 1965 and 1971 wars.

Retired Senior Non Commissioned Officer of the Indian Air Force Manditera N. Subramani, who is also president of VKET, argued that the jawans (Non Commissioned Officers (NCO) and Other Ranks (OR) had also actively participated in the wars of 1965 and 1971. “It would be highly discriminatory if under the proposed Yudh Samman Yojana financial grant of ₹30,000 plus applicable Dearness Allowance relief is given only to veteran SSCOs and ECOs who actively participated in the said 1965 and 1971 wars ignoring the NCOs and ORs (jawans) and their equivalent rank in Indian Air Force and Indian Navy, who also actively participated in both the above said wars or one of the above said wars and served in the forces for ‘more than five years’ and honorably released/discharged from the Army without any sort of pension like SSCOs and ECOs”, he said in an email addressed to the Defence Minister.

Mr. Subramani was responding to communication by Mr. Rajnath Singh to MP Preneet Kaur, who had sought not only Yudh Samman Yojana for the war veteran SSCOs and ECOs of 1965 and 1971, but also medical facilities to them and re-employment of the released SSCOs in paramilitary forces.

In his reply earlier this year, Mr. Singh said the matter had been examined and the SSCOs and ECOs had been allowed to receive medicare under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme in accordance with Ministry of Defence letter dated March 7, 2019. “A proposal for grant of financial benefits of ₹30,000 plus DR thereon per month under the Yudh Samman Yojana to those Short Service Commissioned Officers/Emergency Commissioned Officers, who actively participated in the 1965/71 wars and awarded Samar Sewa Star medal-1965 and/or Poorvi Star and Paschimi Star Medals (1971 war) has been received in this Ministry. I have been informed that it is not as per the policy in vogue. However, the matter is under examination in this Ministry. The matter regarding re-employment of SSCOs/ECOs in paramilitary forces is also being examined in this Ministry”, he added.