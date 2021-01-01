Ex-servicemen to clean surroundings of Chamundi Hills footpath

Mysuru

As part of the “Shramdaan” planned on January 3, the Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement (MEM) will be cleaning the steps of Chamundi Hills and its surroundings.

“The concept is to climb the 1,000 steps leading from Chamundi foothills to the Chamundeswari Temple cleaning the surroundings of the 1,000 steps by picking up all the used and thrown plastic bags, empty bottles, plastic cups, and discarded footwear,” said Mandetira N. Subramani, Honorary Legal Advisor to MEM.

The participants are expected to assemble at the foothills on January 3 at 6.45 a.m. and start the programme by 7 a.m.

In a statement, Mr. Subramani said MEM is an association of military veterans who have chosen Mysuru as their home after retiring from the Armed Forces. One of the main objectives of the MEM is to serve society by taking up community service apart from projecting the problems and just causes of ex-servicemen and dependent family members to the appropriate authorities and requesting them to resolve their problems, he said.

The members of MEM will join hands with VeKare Ex-servicemen Trust and Sainik Academy, Mysuru, to organise the “shramdaan,” he said.

“We appeal to all the military veterans and the general public to participate in it symbolically and encourage the members of Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement, show solidarity to-wards military veterans, concern for the good environment of our historic city of Mysuru and to make Mysuru clean and green”, Mr. Subramani said.

He has also appealed to the participants to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

More details can be obtained from Mr. Subramani, on 9900101047.