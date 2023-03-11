ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-servicemen oppose new highway to Kushalnagar

March 11, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - MYSURU

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 4-lane highway  

The Hindu Bureau

A group of ex-servicemen from Kodagu have opposed the greenfield 4-lane highway from Mysuru to Kushalnagar for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone on Sunday.

Members of the Armed Forces Veterans of Kodagu held a press conference in Mysuru on Saturday and said that as soldiers they have defended the nation but are now unable to defend their home land Kodagu from linear projects like railways, highways etc., which wwere destroying the environment and escalating conflict situaations.

Col. C.P. Muthanna (retd) said Kodagu is the principal catchment area of the Cauvery and the expansion of road and rail networks will only destroy the forests and environment and was not in the interest of the people dependent on the river

They urged the Prime Minister to refrain from laying the foundation for the 4-lane highway to Kushalnagar and in a letter addressed to the PM, pointed out that a detailed study undertaken by the Indian Institute of Science had cautioned against such linear projects in Kodagu as it would fragment the forests and wildlife habitat and increase human-animal conflicts.

‘’While we have done our duty to protect the nation with utmost dedication, it is with deep concern that we see our beloved homeland Kodagu, is being destroyed and fragmented in the name of so-called development projects and commercial conversion of agricultural and plantation land’’, said the letter to the PM which had 43 signatories.

