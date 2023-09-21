Ex-serviceman’s body donated for medical research

September 21, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - Belagavi

Relatives of a 73-year-old ex-serviceman donated his body to a medical college for education and research in Belagavi on Thursday.

Punnappa Ishwar Sambrekar had expressed his desire that his body be donated to enable medical education.

His relatives donated the body to the Anatomy Department of KAHER Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The donation was facilitated by Bailhongal-based Dr. Ramannavar Charitable Trust.

Social workers Vijay More, Allen More, Kiran Patil and Gangadhar Patil and trust founder Mahantesh Ranmannavar were present during the donation. Details can be had on Ph: 9242496497.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.