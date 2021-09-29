Ex-serviceman stabs wife multiple times

Belagavi

An ex-service man attacked his estranged wife within a court premises in Bailhongal on Wednesday. The hapless woman, who was grievously injured, is undergoing treatment in the government hospital.

Shivanand Adaki (36) stabbed his wife Jayamala (34) multiple times on her hands and legs.

The accused attacked the victim when they came out of the court after a hearing related to their divorce. The woman, who had not anticipated the attack, collapsed immediately. Some advocates and their clients shifted the woman to the hospital, with the help of the police.

The accused later surrendered before the Bailhongal Police.

The police said that the accused had carried a machete hidden in his shirt, to the court hall.

The couple have an eight-year-old daughter. Jayamala had shifted to her mother’s place in Varoor village in Dharwad district. They were having problems in their marriage for a few years now. The victim had travelled alone to Bailhongal as the date of hearing was set for Wednesday, the police said. A case has been registered.