Ex-serviceman allegedly duped of ₹28 lakh

February 01, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Kalaburagi

The Kalaburagi police have lodged a complaint against Shantkumar Jettur for allegedly duping an ex-serviceman of ₹28 lakh fraudulently impersonating himself as an influential person and in race for Governor of Telangana State.

Maruti K. Ghodke, an ex-serviceman, addressing presspersons in Kalaburagi on Wednesday said that an FIR was lodged on December 24.

Mr. Jettur hired Mr. Ghodke as his Private Security Officer (PSO) through a manpower agency, and later recruited him directly. Mr. Ghodke said that the accused travelled to different States and claimed that he has good links with top political leaders and that he would become the Governor of Telangana State.

The accused duped Mr. Ghodke of ₹28 lakh promising a permanent security officer job after taking charge as Telangana Governor. In March last year, the accused expressed that he was urgently in need of money and asked Mr. Ghodke to arrange for ₹25 lakh promising that he would return the amount once he became Governor, Mr. Ghodke added.

A sum of ₹25 lakh was transferred to the accused through cheques in four installments. The salary amount of ₹1.15 lakh for seven months (February to August 2022) was also due, and the accused also failed to pay ₹1.82 lakh due to the carpenters for crafting doors and windows for his house. Mr. Jettur promised to return the amount and postponed several deadlines since August.

Mr. Ghodke demanded that the Kalaburagi police arrest Mr. Jettur.