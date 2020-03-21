Karnataka

Ex-Registrar of KSOU suspended

Former Registrar of KSOU K.J. Suresh has been suspended from service.

The suspension of Dr. Suresh, who is presently serving as professor of Political Science, KSOU, by Governor Vajubhai Vala is based on a report submitted by the Justice Bhaktavatsala Inquiry Commission.

The commission had looked into various irregularities in the university.

