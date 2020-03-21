Ex-Registrar of KSOU suspended

Former Registrar of KSOU K.J. Suresh has been suspended from service.
The suspension of Dr. Suresh, who is presently serving as professor of Political Science, KSOU, by Governor Vajubhai Vala is based on a report submitted by the Justice Bhaktavatsala Inquiry Commission.
The commission had looked into various irregularities in the university.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.