Ex-MP suggests ‘lemon therapy’

25 April 2021 22:25 IST

While the struggle for oxygen continues, a BJP leader and former MP on Sunday came up with what he called “lemon therapy” to resolve the issue.

“Just two drops of lemon juice in the nose can increase oxygen saturation level in the body and prevent COVID-19 infection,” said Vijay Sankeshwar, who is also a transport businessman. He even claimed to have tried this on patients with good results.

Scientists, however, warn against such self-medication which are not grounded in empirical evidence. D. Chattopadhyay, director, ICMR-National Institute of Traditional Medicine, Belagavi, and a virus scientist, said there was no scientific basis for such claims as there were no studies conducted. “As a scientist, I can only comment on things that have been empirically proved. I have never heard or seen such claims or experiments. They have no empirical evidence,” he said.

