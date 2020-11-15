Ex-MP Ramesh Katti re-elected chariman of Belagavi DCC Bank

This victory makes him the longest-serving head of the cooperative body

Ramesh Katti, former MP and BJP leader, was re-elected chairman of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative (DCC) Bank on Saturday.

He was elected unopposed. The present victory makes him the longest-serving head of the cooperative body. His tenure ends in 2025 and he has been the chairman for over 20 years already. Subhash Dhavaleshwar, who was the vice-chairman in the last term, has won another term. His election was also unanimous.

Though there were other aspirants like Laxman Savadi, Deputy CM, Anna Saheb Jolle, MP, and Mahantesh Dodagoudar, MLA, senior leaders hammered out an understanding between them. It has been agreed upon that Mr. Savadi will be the bank’s representative at the Apex bank board and Mr. Jolle and Mr. Dodagoudar will play more active roles in the district cooperative sector. Mr. Katti said all the directors had acted as per the directions of the RSS and senior BJP leaders to avoid polling and to ensure unanimous selections. “DCC bank elections in 2015 had led to some differences among leaders and divisions among the party. There were three factions in the district BJP. But, we overcame such differences, and ensured smooth elections,” he said.

Umesh Katti, his brother and former Minister, said they avoided elections as the bank was celebrating its centenary year in 2020-21.

The results were declared after two rounds of meetings Balachandra Jarkiholi, KMF chairman, held with directors and other leaders in the bank and in a private hotel on Friday and Saturday.

Mr. Jarkiholi said all major decisions of the BJP in the district would be taken jointly by the three leaders- Ramesh Jarkiholi, Umesh Katti, and Mr. Savadi.

Mr. Savadi said there were no disappointment or dissent in him or other directors. Our leaders wanted us to ensure unanimous elections. They also wanted us to re-elect the outgoing board of directors. As disciplined soldiers of the party, we have done that, he said. He said no decision was taken about the post of the apex bank representative yet.