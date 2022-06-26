Ex-MoS for Defence demands withdrawal of Agnipath scheme

Pallam Raju says the scheme will compromise with country’s security

Stating that the Congress stood for the security of the nation, the former Union Minister of State for Defence M.M. Pallam Raju on Sunday said the Centre should withdraw the Angnipath scheme for recruitment to the armed forces as it would “compromise” the security of the nation.

The Congress leader told presspersons here on Sunday that since the scheme compromises the fighting capabilities of the armed forces, the Congress demands withdrawal of the scheme. “The Union government has implemented the scheme on the lines of farm laws without calling for discussion. The scheme was not discussed in Parliament. While the scheme will bring down the preparedness of the armed forces, it will also make youth desist from joining the forces,” he added.

Stating that there is a culture of pride among those joining the forces, he said that joining the forces was not employment but a lifetime commitment. “This employment is being rendered into contract employment. This is the biggest insult meted out to the youth. The Centre has pledged the security of the nation to save money. This is because the government is unable to allocate additional budget to defence sector,” he said.

The former Union Minister said that the government instead of implementing the scheme directly should have introduced it on a trial basis alternatively. “The Congress condemns violent protests. The youth were angry that their chances of continuing in the armed forces were reduced,” he said. He also refused to comment on the chiefs of armed forces defending the scheme but pointed out that retired officers had been laying bare the scheme.