Ex-MLC demands release of ‘caste census' report for public debate

Former MLC R.K. Siddaramanna has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to table the socio-economic survey report (caste census) before the State Cabinet and release it for public debate at the earliest.

In a press conference in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Siddaramanna, convener of the federation of backward classes, said the federation had been fighting to release the survey report since 2018. “We welcome the Chief Minister’s statement that he would bring it before the cabinet. I hope he doesn’t delay it further,” he said.

The Cabinet should accept it and release it for public debate. “The report should be studied by a group of officers. Similarly, the government should take people’s opinions about the report as well,” the BJP leader stated.

Further, referring to the opposition to the report within the Congress party, Mr. Siddaramanna said the Chief Minister should not heed political pressure on the issue. “For long, the backward classes have been demanding the release of the report. There should not be further delay,” he added.

V. Raju, district president of the federation and others were present at the press conference.