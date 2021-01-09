Karnataka

Ex-Minister’s custody extended again

The Special CBI Court on Friday extended the judicial custody of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni and his uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama till January 22.

Mr. Kulkarni and his uncle have been arrested in connection with the murder of ZP member Yogeeshgouda Goudar. Arrested on November 5, Mr. Kulkarni has been remanded in judicial custody and is presently lodged at Hindalaga jail in Belagavi. Mr. Indi, arrested on December 15 is presently lodged in Dharwad Central Prison.

With their judicial custody ending on Friday, both were presented before the Special CBI Court through video conference. The CBI counsel appealed to the court to extend the judicial custody as the investigation into the murder case was still underway. Third Additional District and Sessions Judge and Special CBI Court Judge C.M. Gangadhar conceded to their demand and extended the judicial custody of both till January 22.

The Dharwad Bench of Karnataka HC is scheduled to hear the bail petition of Mr. Kulkarni on January 23. The HC has adjourned the hearing twice, after as the CBI counsel have sought more time to file detailed objections to the bail plea.

