Ex-Minister Vinay Kulkarni’s bail plea adjourned

A Single Judge Bench of the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, hearing a bail plea by Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni on Wednesday adjourned hearing to January 20.

Earlier, Justice Nataraj had given additional time as sought for by the CBI to file detailed objections to the bail plea by the former Minister. The CBI has filed objections to the bail plea now.

On Wednesday, appearing for the CBI through video conference, Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju presented his arguments and appealed to the court not to grant bail to the accused.

Advocate Shashikiran Shetty appeared before the court on behalf of Vinay Kulkarni.

After hearing both sides, the judge observed that the court required more time to study the arguments and decide on the issue and adjourned hearing to January 20.

Vinay Kulkarni, who is in judicial custody, is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar.