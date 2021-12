S.R. More

HUBBALLI

09 December 2021 10:33 IST

He was a four-time MLA

Former Minister and Congress leader S.R. More passed away at a private hospital in Dharwad on December 9 morning. He was 82.

The four-time MLA and Maratha leader was minister for Cooperation and Municipal Administration in the cabinets of S. Bangarappa and Dharam Singh.

