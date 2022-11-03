Ex-Minister Renukacharya’s nephew, who was missing since Oct. 30, found dead in the Tunga

M.R. Chandrashekhar’s decomposed was in the car that was found in the upper Tunga canal

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 03, 2022 18:54 IST

M.R. Chandrashekhar, the nephew of Chief Minister’s Parliamentary Secretary and MLA for Honnali M.P. Renukacharya, who had gone missing on October 30, was found dead in his car on Thursday. The police recovered his decomposed body in the MUV, which was found in the upper Tunga canal.

Following a tip-off, the police had launched a search operation in the canal near Soratur located between Honnali and Nyamati. After Fire and Emergency Services personnel lifted the vehicle out of the water using a crane, they found Chandrashekhar’s body in it.

Chandrashekhar is the son of contractor M.P. Ramesh, the elder brother of Mr. Renukacharya. He reportedly shared a special bond with the former Minister.

The body was shifted to a hospital for further investigation. Forensic experts rushed to the spot to collect the evidence.

Meanwhile, Mr. Renukacharya, who had earlier said he did not want to make any accusation, spoke about his nephew’s death being a planned murder. He ruled out that his nephew would have ended his life.

Senior police officials, led by Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth, were at the spot. As the news spread, a large crowd gathered at the spot.

