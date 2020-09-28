Ex-Minister H.K. Patil tests positive

28 September 2020 17:15 IST

HUBBALLI

Former Minister H.K. Patil has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined himself at his residence in Bengaluru.

He had recently returned from Maharashtra after taking over the new responsibility as AICC in-charge for Maharashtra and holding meetings with Congress leaders in Mumbai. He took to twitter on Monday to make the announcement about testing positive.

“I have been tested positive for COVID-19. I am symptomatic but quarantined myself for 10 days. I would be perfectly alright soon with your wishes. I request all those who had come in contact with me in the last couple of days to get themselves tested as a precaution. Stay Safe!”, he tweeted on Monday.

Meanwhile sources said that Mr. Patil underwent various tests at Manipal Hospital and subsequently moved to his residence for home isolation.