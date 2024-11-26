ADVERTISEMENT

Ex-Mayor Narasimha Iyengar is no more

Published - November 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor of Mysuru and senior advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, 74, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mysuru, where a large number of his friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday to pay their last respects.

Later, the body was taken to the crematorium near Chamundi Hills, where the last rites were performed.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to family sources, Mr. Iyengar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was in Bengaluru on Monday. He is survived by his wife.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Iyengar was the Mayor of Mysuru during 1985-96. He was also the former President of the Cosmopolitan Club in Mysuru.

Former Ministers A.H. Vishwanath and G.T. Deve Gowda were among the dignitaries, who have mourned Mr. Iyengar’s death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US