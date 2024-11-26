 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Ex-Mayor Narasimha Iyengar is no more

Published - November 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Mayor of Mysuru and senior advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, 74, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday night.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mysuru, where a large number of his friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday to pay their last respects.

Later, the body was taken to the crematorium near Chamundi Hills, where the last rites were performed.

According to family sources, Mr. Iyengar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was in Bengaluru on Monday. He is survived by his wife.

Mr. Iyengar was the Mayor of Mysuru during 1985-96. He was also the former President of the Cosmopolitan Club in Mysuru.

Former Ministers A.H. Vishwanath and G.T. Deve Gowda were among the dignitaries, who have mourned Mr. Iyengar’s death.

Published - November 26, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.