Ex-Mayor Narasimha Iyengar is no more

Former Mayor of Mysuru and senior advocate R.G. Narasimha Iyengar, 74, passed away in Bengaluru on Monday night.

His mortal remains were brought to his residence in Mysuru, where a large number of his friends and relatives gathered on Tuesday to pay their last respects.

Later, the body was taken to the crematorium near Chamundi Hills, where the last rites were performed.

According to family sources, Mr. Iyengar passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest when he was in Bengaluru on Monday. He is survived by his wife.

Mr. Iyengar was the Mayor of Mysuru during 1985-96. He was also the former President of the Cosmopolitan Club in Mysuru.

Former Ministers A.H. Vishwanath and G.T. Deve Gowda were among the dignitaries, who have mourned Mr. Iyengar’s death.