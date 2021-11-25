Ex-Kerala Minister visits CIIL

Former Kerala Health Minister K.K. Shailaja visited the Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL) and the Southern Regional Language Centre (SRLC) here recently.

Ms. Shailaja, MLA from Mattanur in the neighbouring state, was admired for her work as the Minister when Kerala was in the grip of COVID-19 last year.

She collected details about educational development programmes, setting up of language laboratory, career guidance and counselling cell, and structure of the new school system.

She had discussions with language faculty and went through the Teaching Learning Process and Research Works of SRLC.

M. Venkatesan of SRLC explained the salient features of Language Lab. “I wish to collaborate academically with SRLC in future,” Ms. Shailaja said during her visit. Narayan Kumar Choudhary, Assistant Director of CIIL, and Rakesh Cherucodu, Principal of SRLC, felicitated her.