‘Ex-judge paying bribe to get post unfortunate’

Lowered post’s prestige: High Court

Observing it “is most unfortunate that a former judge of the High Court has paid bribe for securing the post of Governor”, the High Court of Karnataka said that act of the former judge has not only “lowered the prestige of a judge” but also “affected the image of Governor’s post”.

Justice K. Natarajan made these observations while dismissing petitions seeking bail filed by Yuvaraj, who was arrested in several cases of cheating people of crores of rupees by promising to get them posts like that of the Governor, chairpersons of boards and corporations, jobs in government departments, and in settling land disputes having huge financial stakes.

Among many persons, B.S. Indrakala, a former judge of the High Court, had also lodged a complaint with the police that she had paid ₹8.5 crore to Yuvaraj as he had assured her to get the post of Governor.

While denying bail to Yuvaraj in six different criminal cases, the High Court wondered how the magistrate could grant bail to him in the case lodged by Ms. Indrakala.

“It is most unfortunate that the State has not chosen to file any application for cancellation of the bail granted by the magistrate,” the High Court observed.