KarnatakaBENGALURU 19 April 2021 01:23 IST
Comments
Ex-JD(S) MLA joins Congress
Updated: 19 April 2021 01:23 IST
Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA for Ramanagaram K. Raju quit the party and joined the Congress on Sunday along with his supporters.
He was admitted into the Congress by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in the presence of his brother and MP for Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh. Mr. Raju has changed political loyalties ahead of the elections to the local city municipal council.
More In Karnataka
Read more...