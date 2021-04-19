Ex-JD(S) MLA joins Congress

BENGALURU

19 April 2021 01:23 IST

Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MLA for Ramanagaram K. Raju quit the party and joined the Congress on Sunday along with his supporters.

He was admitted into the Congress by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in the presence of his brother and MP for Bengaluru Rural D.K. Suresh. Mr. Raju has changed political loyalties ahead of the elections to the local city municipal council.

