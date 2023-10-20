HamberMenu
Ex-BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas joins Congress

October 20, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former BJP MLA Poornima Srinivas and her husband D.T. Srinivas on Friday joined Congress in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru.

Ms. Poornima is daughter of late A. Krishnappa, a senior Congress leader from the most backward OBC Golla community.

Ms. Poornima served as MLA of Hiriyur Assembly seat in Chitradurga from 2018 to 2023. She claimed that the J.P. Nadda-led party failed to fulfil the promises made to the Golla (cowherd) community to which she belongs, prompting her to opt for the change.

Speaking after her induction into the party, Mr. Siddaramaiah said, “We will not allow political injustice to happen to Ms. Poornima and Mr. Srinivas. She also claimed that the Congress has decided to give MLC ticket to her husband from Teachers’ Constituency.

More than 750 BJP party workers also joined the Congress on Friday. The event was held at the KPCC office attended by former Chief Minister M. Veerappa Moily, Minister D. Sudhakar, State government’ s Delhi representative T.B. Jayachandra and MLC Nagaraj Yadav, among others.

