Ex-bank employees runs home delivery service for those in need

Jaggesh M.P runs a home delivery service in Mudigere town.

24 May 2021 23:37 IST

Jaggesh M.P gets the items and delivers it to their doorsteps

The pandemic and the lockdown have forced many people to remain indoors. In some families, multiple members have developed symptoms, forcing them to depend on outsiders to get essential medicines or food items.

Understanding the needs of such people, Jaggesh M.P., 30, a graduate in business management, has started home delivery service in Mudigere town in Chikkamagaluru district. People place orders over the phone and Mr. Jaggesh goes around town on his bike to procure the items and deliver it their doorsteps and take service charge. For the last eight months, he has served hundreds of families within a 10 km radius of Mudigere.

Mr. Jaggesh, who worked in a private bank, quit his job for personal reasons and had returned to Mudigere. “During the first wave of COVID-19, a neighbour fell sick. I helped the family in getting medicine and food items from the market. That gave me an idea that I could extend similar help to all the needy and earn a little bit,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

In the meanwhile, he attended a training programme on entrepreneurial skills conducted by Rural Development and Self Employment Training Institute at Ujire.

“I started my services in October 2020 and named my one-man firm Eazy-Shopee. I campaigned through friends and social media platforms. For the first two months, I took only ₹30 per delivery as service charge. As petrol price increased, I raised my fee to ₹40 and sometimes more if I have to visit more than one shop,” he said. Before the lockdown, he got upto 30 orders a day. As the hours for procuring essential items had been reduced during the lockdown, he gets 10-12 orders a day.

Mr. Jaggesh is happy with his earning. He was earning a similar salary while working at the private bank. Besides the salary, this work gives him satisfaction. “In a family, all four had symptoms of the infection. None of them could move out. They contacted me and I helped them in getting medicines and other essential items. They showered praises on me. Their words are invaluable,” he said. Ivan D Silva, a senior citizen of Mudigere, said he had called up Mr. Jaggesh many times to get essential items.

During the weekend, many people place orders for meat and fish. He purchases them from the shop the customer prefers. “I don’t decide the shop. I go to the shop of their choice. If they need my advice, I suggest some shops,” Mr. Jaggesh said.