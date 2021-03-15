EWS quota: State to make list of eligible communities

BENGALURU

15 March 2021

The State government will come out with a comprehensive list of communities that are eligible to get reservation under Economically Weaker Section quota announced by the Centre, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said in the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a call-attention notice tabled by D. Vedavyasa Kamath, the Minister said the list would be notified by May/June when schools and colleges would reopen.

He said the government would look at the possibility of including more communities as per the norms and eligibility criterion prescribed by the Centre.

Earlier, Speaker Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri expressed concern that the scheme announced by the Centre was yet to reach people of Karnataka in an effective manner as the State was yet to include all eligible communities under the reservation list for EWS.