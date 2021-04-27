Evolve effective scheme to vaccinate disabled persons without making them wait in queues: HC

Bengaluru

27 April 2021 21:24 IST

The High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the State government to evolve an effective scheme to ensure that all persons with benchmark disabilities are vaccinated on priority without they requiring to stand in queues at vaccination centres.

Suggesting the government to consider giving vaccines on the doorstep of those persons who cannot move out of their place of residence, the court said while referring to the priorities in medical care to be given to the disabled persons as per the provisions of the Rights of the Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued the direction while hearing a PIL petition filed by the Karnataka Rajya Vikalachethanara Rakshana Samiti, Bengaluru.

Advertising

Advertising

Pointing out that priority in medical treatment, in the present context include COVID-19 vaccination, the Bench also directed the government to consider authorising the District Disabled Welfare Officers to receive requests for vaccination of disabled persons through SMS, WhatsApp, or emails.

Also, the court said that even caregivers of the persons with benchmark disabilities should be vaccinated. The court adjourned further hearing till May 12, asking the government to submit the scheme.

Earlier, Advocate-General Prabhuling K. Navadgi assured the court that the government would take steps to vaccinate persons with disabilities as per the rights provided in law.