EVMs, VVPAT machines’ working demonstrated

March 03, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials at the demonstration of EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mysuru on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and other officials at the demonstration of EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mysuru on Friday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

:

In view of upcoming elections to the State Assembly, a demonstration was done for the representatives of political parties and the media on the working of the Electronic Voting Machines and VVPAT machines.

By holding the demonstration of the machines at the Zilla Panchayat here on Friday, the district administration wanted to create awareness on their functioning and how voting process takes place.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra said similar demonstrations will be organised in the district to spread awareness among the voters on their functioning in view of the polls.

The voters can participate in the demonstrations and also be part of the mock polling. The demo would be beneficial to the first time voters and young voters, he added.

ADC Kavita Rajaram, representatives from the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) were present.

