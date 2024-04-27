EVMs shifted to strong rooms, counting centre turns into fortress in Mysuru

April 27, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The electronic voting machines and VVPATs used in Friday’s elections held for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency have been shifted to the strong rooms established at the Maharani’s Management College on Valmiki Road here.

The strong rooms would be guarded by a three-tier round-the-clock security with CCTV camera surveillance at the counting centre where the strong rooms have been set up.

The Central paramilitary personnel and the State police personnel would provide security cover to the counting centre until the counting process ends. A control room has been set up inside the counting centre for continuous monitoring of the strong rooms.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra, who oversaw the shifting process and the sealing of the strong rooms on Saturday, told reporters here that a three-tier security cover has been deployed at the counting centre and the entire premises is under the round-the-clock camera surveillance.

No unauthorised persons will be allowed inside the centre, he added.

The strong rooms had been done airtight sealing the windows and doors and the electricity supply to the rooms had been disconnected. As many as 150 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance.

Mr. Rajendra said he will be visiting the counting centre daily to examine the compliance of SOPs.

He said the standard operative procedures had been complied with on the shifting of the EVMs to the strong rooms and their sealing. All measures had been taken before the rooms were sealed in the presence of the agents of the candidates and other authorised persons.

He said polling in the constituency comprising Krishnaraja, Chamaraja Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Madikeri and Virajpet was peaceful and only two percent of the control units had been replaced over some technical issues. As many as 66 VVPATs had to be replaced.

It was an incident-free election, he said, adding that over 60 Central security personnel will be guarding the centre in three shifts.