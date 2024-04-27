GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

EVMs shifted to strong rooms, counting centre turns into fortress in Mysuru

April 27, 2024 08:24 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
A Central security person guarding the strong room established at the counting center on Valmiki Road in Mysuru on Saturday where the EVMs and VVPATs have been stored.

A Central security person guarding the strong room established at the counting center on Valmiki Road in Mysuru on Saturday where the EVMs and VVPATs have been stored. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja at the counting center in Maharanis College on Valmiki Road in Mysuru on Saturday to oversee the shifting of the EVMs and VVPATs to the strong rooms.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Venkataraja at the counting center in Maharanis College on Valmiki Road in Mysuru on Saturday to oversee the shifting of the EVMs and VVPATs to the strong rooms. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The electronic voting machines and VVPATs used in Friday’s elections held for Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency have been shifted to the strong rooms established at the Maharani’s Management College on Valmiki Road here.

The strong rooms would be guarded by a three-tier round-the-clock security with CCTV camera surveillance at the counting centre where the strong rooms have been set up.

The Central paramilitary personnel and the State police personnel would provide security cover to the counting centre until the counting process ends. A control room has been set up inside the counting centre for continuous monitoring of the strong rooms.

Deputy Commissioner and District Returning Officer K.V. Rajendra, who oversaw the shifting process and the sealing of the strong rooms on Saturday, told reporters here that a three-tier security cover has been deployed at the counting centre and the entire premises is under the round-the-clock camera surveillance.

No unauthorised persons will be allowed inside the centre, he added.

The strong rooms had been done airtight sealing the windows and doors and the electricity supply to the rooms had been disconnected. As many as 150 CCTV cameras have been installed for surveillance.

Mr. Rajendra said he will be visiting the counting centre daily to examine the compliance of SOPs.

He said the standard operative procedures had been complied with on the shifting of the EVMs to the strong rooms and their sealing. All measures had been taken before the rooms were sealed in the presence of the agents of the candidates and other authorised persons.

He said polling in the constituency comprising Krishnaraja, Chamaraja Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Hunsur, Periyapatna, Madikeri and Virajpet was peaceful and only two percent of the control units had been replaced over some technical issues. As many as 66 VVPATs had to be replaced.

It was an incident-free election, he said, adding that over 60 Central security personnel will be guarding the centre in three shifts.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / voting / Mysore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.