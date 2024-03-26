ADVERTISEMENT

EVMs sent to polling booths under tight security in Belagavi

March 26, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, ZP CEO Rahul Shinde and other officers overseeing the dispatch of EVMs in Belagavi on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Officers on election duty dispatched electronic voting machines to polling stations in Belagavi district on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner and District Electoral Officer Nitesh Patil and ZP CEO and Electoral Officer of Chikkodi constituency Rahul Shinde were present during the process.

The machines were kept in a godown of the Election Commission of India in Hindalga village. They were sent to the respective polling stations in the Assembly constituencies on Tuesday under tight security arrangements.

They were allotted after the first round of randomization. They were dispatched by GPS-enabled vehicles. They are expected to reach their destinations before dawn on Wednesday. Each constituency will get 130% EVMs, to deal with emergencies like technical glitches.

The machines were sent after the completion of the first phase of randomization process as per the guidelines of the Election Commission. Another round of randomisation will be taken up in the Assembly constituencies, after which EVMs are kept in strong rooms in the respective taluks.

After the arrival of the election observers, the second stage of randomization will be taken up in their presence and the representatives of the political parties.

Mr. Patil said that EVMs will go to which polling booth will be made known only after the second stage of randomisation.

Assistant Returning Officers, Deputy Divisional Officers, Tahsildars of all the 18 Assembly constituencies of the district were present during dispatching.

