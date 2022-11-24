  1. EPaper
EVM warehouse inaugurated

November 24, 2022 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The EVM warehouse that was inaugurated in Mysuru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

The Election Commission of India’s newly-constructed Electronic Voting Machine Warehouse was inaugurated in Mysuru on Thursday. Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash inaugurated the facility where the Voter Verified Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) can also be stored. Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and senior officials were present. It is a dedicated facility for storing the machines which otherwise were kept in other government facilities. Usually, after an election, the EVMs were kept on college or government office premises, setting up strong rooms for their safety, until the vote counting was done.

