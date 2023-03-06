HamberMenu
EVM demo centre opens at Mysuru DC’s office

Visitors to the DC’s office will get to see how EVMs function, whenever they approach the centre

March 06, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra and other officials at the demonstration of EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mysuru on March 3, 2023

Mysuru Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra and other officials at the demonstration of EVMs and VVPAT machines in Mysuru on March 3, 2023 | Photo Credit: M A Sriram

In a bid to educate the visitors on the working of electronic voting machines (EVMs) that are going to be used in the upcoming Assembly elections, an EVM and VVPAT demonstration centre has been launched at the deputy commissioner’s office in Mysuru on Monday.

Visitors to the DC’s office will get to see the functioning of EVMs that are used for polling, whenever they approach the centre.

After inaugurating the centre, Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra explained to some visitors how they can cast their vote in the EVMs, and made a visitor experience the demonstration by asking him to vote in the machine.

He told the office staff to continue conducting demonstrations for visitors.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Kavita Rajaram, Joint Director Food Kumuda, Tahsildar Elections Ramprasad and others were present.

