Evidence of megalithic culture found in Periyapatna taluk

Fragments of neolithic tools unearthed in Periyapatna taluk.

MYSURU

10 January 2021 22:04 IST

Burial site and neolithic tools discovered in agricultural field at Koorgallu village

A megalithic burial site and neolithic tools have been discovered in an agricultural field at Koorgallu village in Bettadapura hobli of Periyapatna taluk in Mysuru.

The site came to light almost two weeks ago when a local farmer was preparing the land using heavy earthmoving equipment and the tools and stones used for burial practices were cleared from the site and dumped aside.

This came to the notice of S.G. Ramadas Reddy, Associate Professor of History, Government First Grade College in Kuvempunagar through one of his students. He visited the spot recently and on studying the site concluded that the entire area was once a megalithic burial site and was proof of human settlement in the place.

Advertising

Advertising

“I collected the material from the debris heap and discovered that the stones used for burials, the pottery and other artefacts could be dated to 3000 BC,” said Mr. Reddy who has made extensive field surveys to study megalithic burial sites in different parts of the State.

Mr. Reddy said based on the information provided by the local community, he procured a few tools which was in the possession of a family and they were neolithic tools that could be dated to 4000 B.C.

“A report published by archaeological department states that surveys conducted in the past had also yielded many inscriptions which reinforces the view of continuous human habitation in the area,” Mr. Reddy added.

The recovery of megalithic burial material and neolithic tools is the first for Periyapatna taluk, said Mr. Reddy.

He said there was no protection to megalithic burial sites from the State Archaeological Department who cite paucity of human and financial resources.