‘Evidence is heart and soul of dispensation of justice’

August 24, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

The former Assistant Solicitor-General of India K.B. Navalgimath delivering a special lecture on ‘Significance of Evidence Law in the Administration of Justice’ at KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri Law College in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The former Assistant Solicitor-General of India for the High Court of Karnataka and senior advocate K.B. Navalgimath has said that evidence is the heart and soul of dispensation of justice and credibility and reliability are the foremost tests to be conducted to establish the truth.

He was delivering a special lecture on the “Significance of Evidence Law in the Administration of Justice” organised jointly by Prof. C.S. Patil Felicitation Committee and KLE Society’s Gurusiddappa Kotambri Law College in Hubballi on Thursday.

The senior advocate spoke at length on the basic principles of Law of Evidence and the do’s and don’ts for young advocates in the beginning of their legal career. Mr. Navalgimath, who has taught at various law colleges, analysed the concept of evidence, its relevance and significance, the procedure, facts in issue, the matter of the case, the nuances to be kept in mind while presenting evidence before court, the argument and related issues.

“Proper appreciation of evidence is the most important part of the judicial functioning of a trial judge,” he said and added that evidence is the medium through which the court is convinced of the truth.

Giving tips to budding lawyers, he asked them to do their homework properly before presenting their case before a judge. Also, he explained through examples how it is crucial for an advocate to present evidence that is relevant to a case.

Making the introductory remarks, advocate Madhuri Kulkarni spoke about the series of programmes being organised by the Prof. C.S. Patil Felicitation Committee.

Principal of G.K. Law College Dnyaneshwar P. Chouri, the former principal Sharada G. Patil and others were present.

