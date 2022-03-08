Eviction drive: Compensation announced for family of deceased woman

Minister C.C. Patil directs forest officials to act responsibly during eviction

Following the death of a woman who consumed poison in protest against eviction operation by forest personnel in Gadag district on Monday, Public Works Minister C.C. Patil directed the forest officials to act responsibly during such operations and said that compensation of ₹5 lakh would be given to the family of deceased.

The Minister also asked the officials to provide requisite treatment to another woman who is presently under treatment at Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences and Hospital in Gadag.

On Monday, when forest personnel had gone to Kelur village in Mundaragi taluk of Gadag district to carry out eviction operation in a forest land, the localites including two women namely Saroja Patil and Nirmala Patil had vehemently opposed the operation saying that they had been cultivating on the forest land from last two decades.

Subsequently, the two women consumed poison protesting against the eviction. They were rushed to Mundaragi taluk hospital and then to GIMS Hospital in Gadag, where Nirmala Patil passed away. The development led to a snap protest by the relatives and villagers. As a precautionary measure, a police contingent was deployed in the village.

Following the intervention of Deputy Commissioner of Gadag M. Sundaresh Babu and senior police officials, the situation was brought under control.